Watch James Corden Totally Steal Other Late-Night Hosts’ Bits (Video)

Next, it was the pure theft of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” segment, “Mean Tweets.” With Jimmy Kimmel taking the summer off, Corden’s CBS late-night series might have been able to get away with this intellectual-property heist. Still, after reading one unkind Twitter message aloud, Corden pivoted to the next sketch.
Last night’s “Late Late Show” thievery did not stop there.
Jimmy Fallon’s “Thank You Notes” also got stolen (and, we suppose, plugged). As a matter of fact, the only current broadcast-TV late-night hosts who were not a victim turned out to be Corden’s own CBS lead-in Stephen Colbert, who took over the Letterman slot, and NBC “Late Show” host Seth Meyers. (We’d include Lilly Singh there but the awareness level would be too low for any punchlines to actually land.)
After all of that, Nate the writer probably isn’t long for “The Late Late Show.” But hey, he might be perfectly suited to write for literally any of the other guys.
At the end of the scene, which is called the “button” in sketch-comedy terms, a second “Late Late” writer helps Nate rip off an “Ellen” routine. That reference sure appeared to be a joking nod to recent reports that Corden would be the frontrunner to host a potential replacement of Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show, should “Ellen” end following a string of unflattering behind-the-scenes revelations about the culture there.
