James Corden to Pay Salaries of Furloughed ‘Late Late Show’ Staffers

Around 60 employees of the CBS late-night series were to stop getting paychecks next week

| May 1, 2020 @ 12:31 PM

CBS

James Corden will pay the salaries of around 60 “Late Late Show” staffers who are being furloughed beginning next week.

Corden returned to producing new episodes of “The Late Late Show” on April 14. Following the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March, CBS had covered eight weeks of salary for staffers who were unable to fulfill their duties. Corden informed his staff last week that some would be furloughed beginning on Monday.

The news was first reported by Variety.

Earlier this month, CBS parent company ViacomCBS set up a relief fund for workers impacted by the Hollywood shutdown and committed $100 million.

The “Late Late Show” is filmed at CBS Television City in Los Angeles. Earlier this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom detailed the state’s plans for reopening the economy after more than a month under a state-wide “stay at home” order.

The state is likely “weeks” away from reopening some nonessential businesses, Newsom said, while the reopening of movie theaters and other entertainment venues will likely be “months” away. The relaxations of the statewide “stay at home” order come as part of a four-stage framework for reopening the economy that Newsom and Director of the Department of Public Health Sonia Angell outlined at a Tuesday press conference.

While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness

The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media  that we have lost.

View In Gallery

