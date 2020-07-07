James Corden to Produce ‘Real Pigeons Fight Crime’ Animated Movie and Series at Nickelodeon

James Corden will produce an animated film and TV series at Nickelodeon based on the children’s book series “Real Pigeons Fight Crime,” Nick announced on Tuesday.
Corden and his producing partner Ben Winston will produce the film and series through their Fulwell 73 production company, and the multi-platform deal includes the plan that the movie and show are being developed to air on all Nickelodeon platforms.
“Real Pigeons Fight Crime” is the first in a book series written by Andrew McDonald and illustrated by Ben Wood. The fifth title in the series “Real Pigeons Peck Punches” was just published in May, and the “Real Pigeons” books reveal the secret life of crime-busting pigeons who set out to keep a town safe.
The books were published in Australia by Hardie Grant Children’s Publishing and are now available in 10 territories, including North America, where it was recently released by Random House Children’s Books. In all, the titles have sold hundreds of thousands of copies.
“We are so delighted to be working with our great friends at Nickelodeon on these wonderful, charming and funny books, and can’t wait to help bring them to life for kids everywhere,” Winston said in a statement.
“‘Real Pigeons Fight Crime’ is about a secret squad of crime-fighting pigeons, with high stakes and true hilarity making it a perfect fit for our audience. By fusing the humor and expertise of this the incredible team at Fulwell 73 Productions, we are ready to show kids what pigeons really do–fight crime, solve mysteries, take down bad guys, and keep neighborhoods safe,” Ramsey Naito, EVP Nickelodeon Animation production and development, said in a statement.
The “Real Pigeons Fight Crime” TV series is executive produced by Corden and Winston with McDonald and Wood serving as consultants throughout development and production.
McDonald, Wood, and Hardie Grant Children’s Publishing are represented by UTA and Writers House.
James Corden's 11 Best Carpool Karaoke Segments, From Paul McCartney to Adele (Videos)
11. Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Chilis showed a lot of skin in this one, but the most exciting moment might've happened off camera, when Anthony Kiedis said later on a radio show that he tried to help save a baby that had stopped breathing while ambulances arrived on scene.
10. Ed Sheeran
This "Carpool Karaoke" could've ended badly. Ed Sheeran shoves 55 malt balls into his mouth and shares a story about hitting Justin Bieber in the face with a golf club, and he even does an acoustic karaoke version (or you know, an actual performance) of "Thinking Out Loud."
9. Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson doesn't have the same hits as a lot of the names on this list, but she lends this clip more of a hangout vibe despite fewer songs. Part of her appeal is her ability to launch her voice into the stratosphere even as she's ordering through a drive-thru window at Astro Burger.
8. Foo Fighters
It tends to be just one-on-one with Corden and the star, but when literally every Foo Fighter is piling into a van, you know it's going to be unpredictable. Not everyone is belting out along with Dave Grohl's lyrics, but it's worth watching just for Taylor Hawkins' laid-back cool and Dave talking about dislocating his ankle during a show. Plus it's nice to have a few bona fide rock stars making it into the rotation of Top 40 singers.
7. Justin Bieber #1
It's amazing that Corden landed a star like the Biebs so early on in the segment's run before the concept really caught fire. Bieber looks a little too-cool-for-school at times as he's riding around but he's having fun, and their exchange about eating fondue on a date is hysterical. He'd come back just a few weeks later to sing some of his later hits as well, but this one holds up as the best.
6. Lady Gaga
Thank goodness Lady Gaga agreed to do a "Carpool Karaoke" -- it gave Corden an excuse to try on everything from her police-tape dress to the meat dress, the latter of which almost made Gaga throw up in her mouth. She seems like she'd make a genuinely good karaoke partner, too, capable of doing a banger and a bring down the house, weepy ballad.
5. Elton John
An incredibly flamboyant "Carpool Karaoke," Elton John made this one into a party, even doing "Circle of Life" in full-on lion's mane and "Crocodile Rock" in his signature colorful boas.
4. Michelle Obama
The biggest achievement of the Obama era was getting First Lady Michelle to get her freak on with Missy Elliott, right? "Carpool Karaoke" is at its best when its showing an unexpected side to its guests, and Michelle Obama belting some Stevie Wonder and Beyoncé is certainly up there with the best of them.
3. Paul McCartney
This super-sized "Carpool Karaoke" (23+ minutes!!) is the only one where you'll get teary-eyed. All of James Corden's segments are a delight, but Paul McCartney leading Corden on a childhood tour of Liverpool is lovely. He shares the story of his mom inspiring "Let it Be" and his dad listening to him and John Lennon performing a demo of "She Loves You," and he even squeezes in his latest single amid all the Beatles classics. (Come on Corden, not a Wings fan?) It culminates though in an impromptu gig inside an English pub and a heartfelt (aren't they all?) rendition of "Hey Jude," naturally.
2. Stevie Wonder
The R&B legend really legitimized "Carpool Karaoke." And he's just a natural, first pretending like he'll be the one driving and then doing a FaceTime call to ensure that he's actually singing with James Corden and not just some random British guy. Not only that, they tear through six of Wonder's best bangers in just under 11 minutes, a relief since most of these tend to run long.
1. Adele
Adele's "Carpool Karaoke" doesn't just have the best songs -- but the best guest. Adele and Corden look like besties in an instant, and the segment showcases her endearing quality of endlessly blabbing about getting drunk, chortling at just about anything and even revealing she plays drums on "Hello." But I can't get enough of the face Adele makes when she hears Corden harmonizing along with her.
