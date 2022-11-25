The all-important question of which country will get custody of James Corden remains to be settled as the World Cup’s England vs. U.S. match on Friday ended in a 0-0 tie.

Fans on both sides joked that the losing side would be stuck with the British comedian, who he is stepping down as host of CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

A post from the Twitter account @NoContextBrits reading, “England vs. USA on Friday. The loser has to keep James Corden,” had more than 152,000 likes by Friday afternoon. When someone asked what would happen in the game ends in a tie, another soccer fan suggested, “we’ll send him to Canada.”

England vs. USA on Friday. The loser has to keep James Corden. — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) November 23, 2022

we'll send him to Canada — LACA IS BACK🦁 (@OL_italie) November 23, 2022

Corden recently made headlines for his beef with the owner of New York restaurant Balthazar, who banned him for his rude behavior.

⏰ 7pm

🏟️ Al Bayt Stadium

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs. USA 🇺🇸



🤝 Loser has to keep James Corden. pic.twitter.com/SI18ern62G — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) November 25, 2022

England vs USA today



loser gets james corden… — george (@StokeyyG2) November 25, 2022

While Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment often goes viral, people have started petitions to ban him from returning to the U.K. and from being cast in the upcoming “Wicked” film. Good new for the “Into the Woods” star, however: Only 20 people have signed this petition titled “Ban James Corden from Everything Ever.”

The fate of the comedian wasn’t the only thing riding on the game: Whether England must refer to the sport as “soccer,” as it’s called in the U.S., or America must be forced to adopt the international term “football.”

Since neither side won or lost, the battle over Corden and the correct verbiage continues. Unless Canada wants to claim him. Corden has, so far, not commented.