James Gunn on the Possibility Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn May Return in New DC: ‘That Will Be Revealed Down the Line’

Following the success of “Superman,” next up for DC Films co-boss James Gunn is the second season of his “Peacemaker” HBO Max series, which returns next week.

That show is of course a direct sequel to Gunn’s 2021 DC Comics movie “The Suicide Squad” — but that film was part of the now abolished universe established by Zach Snyder’s “Man of Steel” in 2013. Even so, Peacemaker, played by John Cena in “The Suicide Squad” and the eponymous TV show, is still very much part of the new DC film universe, as seen during a brief cameo appearance in “Superman.”

So could that mean other beloved characters — and their actors — from that specific film might be brought over into the new continuity? Specifically, could fan favorite Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie, come back? Maybe! At least judging by the very obviously deliberate non-answer James Gunn gave when asked about it Entertainment Weekly.

The magazine asked if Robbie might return or if Harley Quinn will be recast and reimagined. Gunn’s answer: “”That will be revealed down the line.” That’s not a ‘no,’ James.

Speculating wildly based on absolutely no additional information, we’re guessing they’d prefer to have Robbie return, but negotiations likely got a lot more complicated after the success she’s having since “Barbie.” But again, we’re just speculating, don’t quote us.

Gunn was slightly more specific about another “The Suicide Squad” actor he’d like to bring into the new DC Universe: Idris Elba, who played Bloodsport. “I definitely am always looking for a place to put Bloodsport and figuring that out.So we’ll see what happens,” he told EW. Ok then!

Whether or not Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn, at least 2020’s criminally underappreciated “Birds of Prey” remains a really great movie. Go check it out if you haven’t seen it.