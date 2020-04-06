James King, who appeared on TLC’s “My 600lb-Life,” has died. He was 49.

The reality star passed away at a Nashville hospital on April 3, according to TMZ. His cause of death has not been released.

TLC confirmed King’s death in a tweet Monday.

“TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of James King, who shared his weight-loss journey on My 600lb Life. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time,” the network said.

The last time King appeared on “My 600lb-Life” was in 2018. He originally starred on the show’s 2017 season. In the past, he has dealt with health issues including sepsis and cirrhosis of the liver, TMZ said. When he first appeared on the show in 2017, he weighed 791 pounds. The next time he returned to the show, his weight had increased to 840 pounds.

The series follows obese individuals seeking to undergo gastric-bypass surgery over a year of their lives. It has been on the air since 2012.

King lived in Paducah, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Raisor King, along with his four daughters, two sons, and 19 grandchildren.

