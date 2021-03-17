James Levine, Longtime Metropolitan Opera Conductor, Dies at 77

Former Metropolitan Opera conductor James Levine has died at 77, according to a report in the New York Times.

Levine’s 40+ year career at the opera ended after multiple allegations of sexual assault.

In a New York Times report from 2017, three men accused the famed conductor of sexually assaulting them decades ago as teenagers, in separate incidents dating back to the summer 1968.

The Met cut ties with Levine, saying in a statement that its investigation into those accusations “uncovered credible evidence that Mr. Levine had engaged in sexually abusive and harassing conduct both before and during the period when he worked at the Met.”

“The investigation also uncovered credible evidence that Mr. Levine engaged in sexually abusive and harassing conduct towards vulnerable artists in the early stages of their careers, over whom Mr. Levine had authority,” the statement continued. “In light of these findings, the Met concludes that it would be inappropriate and impossible for Mr. Levine to continue to work at the Met.”