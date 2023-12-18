James McCaffrey, Voice Actor Behind ‘Max Payne’ and ‘Rescue Me’ Star, Dies at 65

The performer also appeared in multiple episodes of “Sex and the City” and “Revenge”

James McCaffrey attends Screen Actors Guild Foundation 2nd Annual New York Golf Classic
James McCaffrey attends Screen Actors Guild Foundation 2nd Annual New York Golf Classic (Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

James McCaffrey, the actor best known for lending his voice to the “Max Payne” video games, died at 65 on Sunday, according to media reports.

McCaffrey’s passing came after a battle with cancer, as TMZ first reported the news. According to the outlet, McCaffrey was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

The actor had a prolific TV career alongside his voice acting in video games. He starred as Jimmy Keefe in 56 episodes of FX’s “Rescue Me,” alongside Denis Leary. The character was the best friend and cousin of Leary’s central character, Tommy Gavin, and appeared as a main character for the first three seasons of the show. In the latter four seasons of the show, Jimmy became a recurring character.

He also appeared in multiple episodes of fan-favorite shows including “Sex and the City,” “Revenge” and “Jessica Jones.”

An older man wearing a suit.
McCaffrey’s career truly began back in the ’80s though, after broke out after recurring in Fox’s police drama “New York Undercover.” He played the role of Captain Arthur O’Byrne in Season 3. 

McCaffrey also appeared in multiple films, including “Excuse Me for Living” and “The Orphan Killer,” along with other projects.

Most recently, McCaffrey lent his voice to “Alan Wake 2,” as Alex Casey.

