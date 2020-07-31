James Murdoch Resigns From News Corp. Board Over ‘Disagreements’ on Editorial Content

James Murdoch resigned from the board of News Corp., the parent company of the Wall Street Journal, on Friday due to “disagreements” over “certain editorial content,” according to a letter he sent to the board.

“I hereby tender my resignation as a member of the Board of Directors of News Corporation (the ‘Company’), effective as of the date hereof,” Murdoch wrote. “My resignation is due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions.”

It’s not immediately clear what editorial content Murdoch was referring to.

News Corp. is controlled by the Murdoch family and is the parent company of The Wall Street Journal, the New York Post and HarperCollins. In 2013, News Corp. split into a publishing arm and an entertainment arm, with the former keeping the News Corp. name and the latter being named 21st Century Fox. After Disney acquired most of the entertainment assets of 21st Century Fox last year, the company — which is the parent company of Fox News and the Fox Broadcasting Company — was then rebranded as Fox Corporation. Both News Corp. and Fox Corp. are still controlled by the Murdoch family, with James Murdoch’s brother Lachlan serving as the head of Fox Corp.

