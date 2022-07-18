Jamie Campbell Bower is getting a crash course on internet slang thanks to “Stranger Things” fans.

In a video shared to Netflix’s social media accounts on Monday, the actor reacted to fan videos and memes about his Season 4 character, Vecna, also known as Henry, also known as 001. The clips included fans’ Vecna-inspired makeup, as well as hilarious commentary about the character.

He even read a tweet from co-star Noah Schnapp that read: “If I ever get cursed by Vecna just play WAP on my Airpods and I’ll be out of that trance in no time.”

But, throughout the video, Bower kept getting tripped up by one word: “vecnussy.” After reading several tweets that used the term, he paused to ask what it even meant. (It has become an extremely online trend to add -ussy to the end of any word to create portmanteaus with, well, you know the word.)

“Again, my vecnussy, what is it? I don’t even know where it is. I don’t know what it is,” he said, reacting to a comment that said he “put his whole vecnussy” into Season 4 — which basically means he put all his effort into it.

What is a Vecnussy? x https://t.co/kw6pAm3dZF — Jamie Campbell Bower (@Jamiebower) July 18, 2022

“If I don’t know what it is, how can I put all of it into something?” he said, before acknowledging that maybe he did, even if he wasn’t sure what it meant.

“I mean, I did. I put as much as I had of my vecnussy into ‘Stranger Things,'” he said. “If you could help me find my vecnussy so that I can then put it into something else, that would be fantastic.”

When another fan tweeted a screenshot of their wifi router with the name “vecnussy,” Bower insisted that he was going to rename his phone with the same moniker and begin airdropping people photos of “Vecna’s bum cheeks.”

“We can all play that game,” he teased.