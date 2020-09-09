Oscar winner Jamie Foxx and his producing partner, Datari Turner, have signed an overall deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment to develop and produce feature films, the studio announced on Wednesday.

The first project in development that the duo are producing under their new deal is an untitled action thriller written by Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier, which Foxx is also set to star in.

“Not only is Jamie Foxx one of the most talented and decorated actors in the world he is also an idea machine,” says Sanford Panitch, President, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group in a statement to TheWrap. “As a company we have been lucky to work with Jamie in ‘Baby Driver’ and ‘Amazing Spider-man,’ but his creativity as a producer is his most exciting role yet. Jamie is wildly creative, funny and brilliant, he walks the walk, he talks the talk and we are so proud to be in this partnership with Jamie and Datari. We already have a few projects secretly going and this is only the beginning.”

Foxx can currently be seen in Netflix’s superhero in a pill movie “Project Power,” which launched on August 14. Up next, Foxx will be heard in Disney/Pixar’s “Soul” which is set for release on November 20. Foxx is also producing and set to star in “They Cloned Tyrone,” and is executive producing and starring in Netflix’s father/daughter comedy series “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me,” which is based on his relationship with his oldest daughter, Corinne Foxx who also produces the series.

Turner produced the Netflix film “Uncorked,” which stars Courtney B. Vance and Niecy Nash, directed by first-time filmmaker Prentice Penny (showrunner of HBO’s “Insecure”). During the film’s first weekend on Netflix.”Uncorked” became the number one movie on the platform in the United States. Turner also produced the Sundance Award-Winning film “Nine Days” starring Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz, that was acquired earlier this year by Sony Pictures Classics.

