Jamie Foxx to Star in Father-Daughter Sitcom ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me’ at Netflix

Jamie Foxx will star in a new Netflix sitcom, “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me,” which his based on his relationship with his own daughter, Corinne Foxx.

Both Foxx’s will be producers on the series, which also stars David Alan Greier and Kyla-Drew.

The series stars: Jamie Foxx, David Alan Grier (A Soldier’s Play, Sprinter, Queen Sugar), Kyla-Drew (The Good Doctor, Jessie, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and Dawn), Porscha Coleman (Silicon Valley, Ballers, Empire), Jonathan Kite (2 Broke Girls, Black Dynamite: The Animated Series), with Heather Hemmens (Roswell: New Mexico, If Loving You Is Wrong, Yellowstone) and Valente Rodriguez (Happily Divorced, The George Lopez Show, High School Musical: The Musical – The Series) recurring.

Foxx recently starred in Netflix’s film “Project Power.”

