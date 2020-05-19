Jamie Lee Curtis has signed a three-year first-look deal with Blumhouse via her company Comet Pictures for film and television projects, Blumhouse announced Tuesday.

Blumhouse and Comet Pictures’ first collaboration will be the horror film “Mother Nature,” which centers around climate change. Curtis is directing the film based on a script that she is writing with Russell Goldman, who was named head of development for film and TV at Comet Pictures.

“I’m 61 and my motto now is: ‘If not now, when, if not me, who?’ I’m excited to have a creative home to explore my own ideas and others. Jason and his team have made me feel welcome. Comet is ready to bring these stories to screen life,” Curtis said.

“Jamie is a force of nature and was a real partner on ‘Halloween,'” Blumhouse CEO and founder Jason Blum said. “So it’s both an honor and incredibly apt that she’s making her first feature film as a director with ‘Mother Nature.'”

Curtis and Blumhouse collaborated on the 2018 film “Halloween,” which was directed by David Gordon Green. It went on to become the highest-grossing installment in the classic horror franchise, earning more than $255 million worldwide. Two sequels have been slated, “Halloween Kills” and “Halloween Ends,” for Oct. 16 and Oct. 15, 2021, respectively. Curtis serves as executive producer on all three films.

Curtis recently starred in Rian Johnson’s whodunit “Knives Out,” as well as “An Acceptable Loss.” She will next star in the “Halloween” sequels, as well as “Spychosis,” “How We Sleep at Night” and the TV movie “Quality of Life.”

