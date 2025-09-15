Jamie Lee Curtis Breaks Down in Tears Over Charlie Kirk Killing: ‘He’s a Father and a Husband and a Man of Faith’

Jamie Lee Curtis may have disagreed with the late Charlie Kirk on “almost every point I ever heard him say,” but that didn’t stop the Oscar winner from unexpectedly breaking down in tears over his death.

The “Freakier Friday” actress and producer of “The Lost Bus” began crying mid-interview while speaking with Marc Maron on his “WTF” podcast on Monday, expressing what appeared to be overwhelming sadness about Kirk’s death — “He’s a father and a husband and a man of faith” — while also decrying online videos of the assassination and their ease of access.

“I’m going to bring something up with you just because it’s front of mind,” Curtis said, pivoting away from a discussion about watching her mother Janet Leigh’s screen work in “Psycho” and other classic films. First misidentifying Kirk as “Charlie Crist,” a slip-of-the-tongue due to his “deep, deep belief” in Christ, Curtis said through tears: “I disagreed with him on almost every point I ever heard him say, but I believe he was a man of faith, and I hope in that moment when he died, that he felt connected with his faith. Even though I find what he, his ideas were abhorrent to me. I still believe he’s a father and a husband and a man of faith. And I hope whatever connection to God means that he felt it.”

The interview, recorded Friday, also covered Curtis’ thoughts on the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. She compared the media deluge of watching the towers fall to watching Kirk get killed while speaking at Utah Valley University.

“I know there is video of his assassination. I know people who’ve seen it,” she said. “Yesterday, we watched again these images of those buildings coming down … Today, we as a society are bombarded with imagery. So we don’t know what the longitudinal effects of seeing those towers come down over and over and over and over again, or watching his execution over and over and over again.”

She also cited the infamous Zapruder film of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination on Nov. 22, 1963 . “The Zapruder film is the only visual document that moves, that shares that horror of what happened. But here we have now these images.”

“All the time, every day,” Maron chimed in.

“And we are inured to them and we are numb to them, but they are in there. We don’t know enough psychologically about what that does. What does that do? That kind of — I don’t ever want to see this footage of this man being shot,” Curtis said.

Kirk was fatally shot on Wednesday during the first stop of his “American Comeback Tour” at Utah Valley University. The suspected assailant, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, has been arrested and is expected to be charged Tuesday, according to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.

Listen to Curtis’ full “WTF With Marc Maron” interview here.