Jamie Lynn Spears Supports Britney: ‘I Love My Sister, Always Have, Always Will’

Jamie Lynn Spears has come out in support of sister Britney Spears after her emotional testimony last Wednesday.

The former child star took to Instagram Stories on Monday to make clear she has always “loved, adored and supported” her sister and that no matter what, wants her to be happy.

“This is my freakin’ big sister before any of this bulls—,” she said. “I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness.”

Spears also addressed the criticism she received for being silent on her sister’s situation, citing that she’d been supporting her in private – even advising her to seek new counsel–and didn’t feel right to speak out about things before her sister did.

“I felt like until my sister could speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do,” the 30-year-old explained. “But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.”

The “Zoey 101” lead continued by stating that she has made a “conscious choice” to focus on being a sister to Britney and an aunt to her nephews and that she will support whatever Britney wants to do to be happy.

“If ending the conservatorship or flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100 percent because I support my sister,” Spears says. “I love my sister, always have, always will, as long as she’s happy.”