Woman Accuses Ghislaine Maxwell of Raping Her ’20-30 Times’ as a Teen, Willing to Testify

A woman says that Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s confidante, raped her between 20 to 30 times when she was a teenager.

In an interview with Fox News reporter Bryan Llenas, the woman (who chose to remain anonymous and was only referred to as Jane Doe) said that she is willing to take the stand and testify against Maxwell, who was arrested by the FBI on Thursday morning in New Hampshire. “She did rape me. I would say it’s more than 20 or 30 times,” the woman told Llenas. “She is just as evil as Jeffrey Epstein … She is a rapist.”

Doe told Fox News that she wanted to testify against Maxwell because she “deserves to be where she’s at today and she deserves to stay there for the rest of her life. I hope by me coming forward, it encourages other victims to stand up and say, you know, to be honest, let your voice be heard.”

The woman said the abuse, which first started back in 1991 when she was just 14 years old, came to an end only after she became pregnant with Jeffrey Epstein’s baby. “I had never been with anyone except for him [Epstein],” she said. “The fact that I had to kill my child really affected me and my family.”

The British socialite was arrested on charges that she conspired with the financier to sexually abuse minors, recruiting girls as young as 14.

The indictment, reviewed by TheWrap, cited 1994 to 1997 as the years when the FBI says Maxwell “facilitated and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18.”

Epstein died by suicide in a federal detention center in New York while awaiting trial on the trafficking charges last year.