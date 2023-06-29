Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Sing ‘9 to 5’ With Striking Writers at WGA’s Netflix Picket Line (Video)

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin joined striking writers picketing Netflix’s Los Angeles headquarters on Thursday for a show of solidarity with the Writers Guild of America strike — and to participate in a group sing-a-long of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.”

Netflix is of course the home of Fonda and Tomlin’s hit series “Grace & Frankie.” Watch the sing-a-long here:

Striking writers singing "9 to 5" with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin on the @WGA picket line outside the Netflix office in Hollywood pic.twitter.com/TFqK5cBSIM — eric kelly (@eric_kelly) June 29, 2023

In remarks to the crowd, captured on video by Deadline, Fonda also expressed support for the strike and essentially said she considered the cause of WGA and the actors’ guild, which is currently negotiating its own contract, to be the same.

“If Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton and I were making ‘9 to 5’ today we’d be gig workers,” Fonda said in part. “Your fight is our fight.”

Watch that below:

"If Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton and I were making '9 to 5' today we'd be gig workers… Your fight is our fight… To be creative you have to feel respected… We stand with you… They better watch out…" – Jane Fonda says at the 9-5 picket at Netflix #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/VvmfZipd0m — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 29, 2023

Fonda and Tomlin have been frequent attendees of picket lines around Los Angeles since the strike began, and the duo are outspoken in their support of the ongoing writers’ strike, which will enter its third month on July 2.

That strike began May 2, when the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) walked away from talks with WGA and the contract with the guild expired. Meanwhile SAG-AFTRA’s contract expires in just one day on June 30, and so far a deal has not been reached.

SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP have stuck to a strict media blackout during negotiations, and it’s not known how close, precisely the groups are (or are not) to a new deal. However there are reports this week that talks may end up being extended if a deal isn’t reached by the 11:59 p.m. on June 30 deadline.