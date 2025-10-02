Jane Fonda blasted leaders of the Democratic Party, saying that none of them are “good enough” to lead Americans in the fight against President Donald Trump and that it’s time for a change.

“Not good enough,” the actress and longtime activist told CNN’s Dana Bash when asked about how the left-wing political party was doing during an appearance on “Inside Politics” on Wednesday.

“I don’t feel that our leaders are doing what they need to do,” Fonda added. “If you can’t change the people, change the people.”

The “Grace and Frankie” star appeared on the show in part to promote the relaunch of her late father Henry Fonda’s Committee for the First Amendment, which also comes in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel’s recent ABC suspension.

On Wednesday, Fonda enlisted more than 550 of her superstar peers in Hollywood to help relaunch Committee for the First Amendment, which was originally created during a “dark time when the federal government repressed and persecuted American citizens for their political beliefs.”

Aaron Sorkin, Alyssa Milano, Anjelica Huston, Barbra Streisand, Ben Stiller, Billy Crystal, Christine Baranski, Ethan Hawke, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Julianne Moore, Lily Tomlin, Mandy Patinkin, Melanie Griffith, Natalie Portman, Nicolas Cage, Olivia Wilde, Sam Waterston, Susan Sarandon, Viola Davis, Whoopi Goldberg and Winona Ryder, among many more A-Listers, are standing together in defense of Americans’ constitutional rights.

Fonda explained that she has revitalized the effort out of concern that Americans’ rights are under attack by Trump.

“He is amassing power in a way that will destroy our democracy. And so we‘re going to stand up. We‘re creatives. We‘re storytellers. We can do it creatively. We can have a good time while we do it,” Fonda said to Bash. “We we want to push back and we want to make a model of what creative non-violent, non-cooperation looks like. That doesn’t mean just showing up for people who are under attack like Jimmy Kimmel.”

She continued: “We want to be proactive and we want show what that can look like and violence will not be tolerated. We don’t want any of that, but we want we want move forward with love with unity, with solidarity.”

You can watch Fonda’s CNN appearance in the video above.



