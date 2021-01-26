Jane Fonda to Receive Cecil B DeMille Award at the 2021 Golden Globes

Seven-time Golden Globe winner and 15-time nominee Jane Fonda, 83, will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced today.

The annual award is given annually to “a talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the film industry,” the HFPA said in a statement. Previous honorees include Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Sidney Poitier, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams and many others.

“For more than five decades, Jane’s breadth of work has been anchored in her unrelenting activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time,” said Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Ali Sar in the statement. “Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained.”

Also Read: Jane Fonda Arrested at Climate Change Protest in Washington, DC

Fonda is a two-time Best Actress Oscar winner for “Klute” in 1971 and “Coming Home” in 1978. She is also well known as a fitness guru, launching the popular Jane Fonda Workout in the 1980s. She has authored numerous books including health and fitness guides, advice for teens and her 1985 autobiographical book “My Life So Far.” Her activism includes work for women’s rights, indigenous people’s rights, fair wages for tipped workers and environmental causes. Her latest book is “What Can I Do? My Path From Climate Despair to Action,” released last fall by Penguin Press.

Fonda celebrated her 80th birthday by raising $1 million for each of her nonprofits, the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential and the women’s Media Center. She also serves on the board of directors and made a $1 million donation to Donor Direct Action, and organization that supports front-line women’s organizations worldwide to promote women’s equality.

She also is spearheading Fire Drill Fridays, a national movement to raise public awareness of the climate crisis.

Also Read: Marta Kauffman Talks Beginning of the End of 'Grace & Frankie,' HBO Max's 'Friends' Reunion

Fonda will be seen starring with Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen in the seventh and final season of “Grace & Frankie,” Netflix’ longest running original series. She received an Emmy nomination for her role as Grace in 2017. She recently appeared in “Book Club” alongside Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen. The documentary “Jane Fonda in Five Acts” premiered at th 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

The Golden Globes ceremony will air live on Sunday, Feb. 28 from 5-8 p.m. PT on NBC.