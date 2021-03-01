All eyes and ears were on Jane Fonda at Sunday’s Golden Globes as she accepted the Cecil B. Demille Award. But the same wasn’t true backstage.

The actress and activist posted a video of herself talking in the Beverly Hilton press room after receiving the award, but it seemed no one was listening.

“Can you hear me?” she said to the camera setup, seemingly addressing Steve McQueen, whose “Small Axe” was nominated for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. (“The Queen’s Gambit” won.)

“I want to tell you how much I love ‘Small Axe,'” Fonda gushed. “‘Lover’s Rock’ — the second one — so great.”

“You know you’re not in that broadcast,” a voice said off-camera to Fonda. “They can’t hear you.”

“No … Why?” she asked, bewildered. Luckily, Fonda laughed it off, tweeting the gaffe Monday morning with the caption, “Now I know why no one was talking to me.”

The virtual awards show was not without its technical difficulties; early winner Daniel Kaluuya accidentally had his audio muted during his acceptance speech.

Fonda, who gave her acceptance speech in person on Sunday, used her time to talk about the importance of inclusiveness in Hollywood.

“Stories, they really can change people. But there’s a story that we’ve been afraid to see and hear about ourselves in this industry: the story about which voices we respect and elevate and which we tune out. The story about who’s offered a seat at the table and who is kept out of the rooms where decisions are made,” she said. “So let’s all of us — including all the groups that decide who gets hired and what gets made and who wins awards — make an effort to expand that tent so that everyone rises and everyone’s story has a chance to be seen and heard.”

