Jane Fonda’s Climate Change Rallies Go Virtual: ‘Our Movement Is Not Slowing Down’
The first virtual Fire Drill Friday will be held on April 3 at 11 a.m. PT, and Fonda will be joined by friends, activists, young leaders, indigenous leaders, climate experts and representatives from impacted and underrepresented communities
Jane Fonda will continue to sound the alarm about climate change even during the coronavirus crisis, as the Hollywood star and activist is taking her Fire Drill Friday rallies online, Greenpeace announced on Wednesday.
Fonda will host monthly virtual rallies to continue pressuring politicians to adopt the Green New Deal, end new fossil fuels and transition to a renewable economy that protects workers and communities. But she’ll do so through the lens of the coronavirus, which she says has highlighted some of the failings in America’s healthcare system and social safety net.
“We may be staying home, and yes, we must stay home, but we will never stop speaking out about the climate crisis and demanding our leadership take action. And while you are quarantined at home, we hope you will join us virtually because our movement is not slowing down,” Fonda said in a statement. “The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in America has exposed the catastrophic weaknesses in our healthcare system and social safety net. Our government must support those suffering from the triple threat of COVID-19, the climate crisis, and a looming recession by investing in an economy beyond fossil fuels. Whether you are new to this conversation or are already invested in combating this crisis — we need you and we hope you will join us.”
As a kickoff event, on Friday at 11 a.m. PT, Fonda will conduct a Q&A with Sen. Ed Markey (D-Massachusetts) about how to best reach representatives while quarantined.
The first virtual Fire Drill Friday will then be held on April 3 at 11 a.m. PT, and Fonda will be joined by friends, activists, young leaders, indigenous leaders, climate experts and representatives from impacted and underrepresented communities. The rally will be youth-themed and will be held in partnership with #CAYouthVsBigOil State tour, as well as Sunrise.
“While everyone at home is just trying to survive this crisis, the oil and gas industry is using a pandemic as an opportunity to steal whatever they can. We deserve a world beyond fossil fuels: a world in which workers’ rights, community health, and our shared climate come before corporate profits. Right now we have an unprecedented chance to lay the groundwork,” said Annie Leonard, Greenpeace USA executive director.
Fonda’s rallies over the last six months have attracted other Hollywood stars, some of them being taken into custody with Fonda during the demonstrations. Ted Danson, Sam Waterson, Catherine Keener and Rosanna Arquette have all been arrested alongside Fonda, and other celebrities such as Brooklyn Decker, Joaquin Phoenix and Paul Scheer have made appearances at the events.
The rallies began in Washington D.C. but moved to California, including Los Angeles and Wilmington, in February.
All the Stars Arrested at Jane Fonda's 'Fire Drill Fridays' Climate Change Protests (Photos)
Actress Jane Fonda has been leading "Fire Drill Friday" climate change protests in Washington, D.C. every Friday since October. In addition to being arrested many times herself, a number of Fonda's famous friends and colleagues have shown up to protest alongside her -- and many got booked as well. Check out a few of the famous faces here, along with some speakers and activists.
Sam Waterston, who plays Sol on "Grace & Frankie," lent his support at the first rally on Oct. 18.
The actress turned activist was arrested for a second time on Oct. 25.
Fonda's longtime friend Ted Danson was also arrested Oct. 25.
Rosanna Arquette was arrested on Nov. 1 after staging a sit-in alongside Fonda at the Hart Senate Office Building.
Catherine Keener was also arrested on Nov. 1 at the Hart Building.
Fonda spoke from the Capitol steps during her fourth rally on Nov. 8.
Ben & Jerry's co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield joined Jane Fonda on Nov. 8.
Fonda's "Grace & Frankie" daughters -- Brooklyn Decker and June Diane Raphael -- joined the Nov. 15 Fire Drill Friday.
Raphael plays Fonda's elder daughter, Brianna, on the Netflix comedy.
Decker plays Fonda's younger daughter, Mallory.
Raphael waved to supporters after she was arrested at the Russell Senate Office Building.
Robert Kennedy Jr. was also arrested on Nov. 15.
As was "CSI" actress Marg Helgenbeger.
On Nov. 22, model/actress Amber Valetta was arrested.
As was "Covert Affairs" star Piper Perabo.
Diane Lane gave a defiant look as she was cuffed on Nov. 22.
"Young Sheldon" star Iain Armitage joined the cause on Black Friday, Nov. 29 -- though he wasn't arrested.
Paul Scheer, who plays June Diane Raphael's husband on "Grace & Frankie," also joined the Nov. 29 rally.
And was arrested afterwards.
Sally Field was arrested during the Friday Drill Friday on Dec. 13.
"Happy Endings" star Casey Wilson was all smiles as she was arrested on Dec. 20.
"Orange Is the New Black" star Matt McGorry is used to playing a cop, not being arrested by one.
Famed author and feminist Gloria Steinem can add environmental activism to her list of causes.
On Dec. 27, Lily Tomlin joined Fonda outside the Capitol.
Joaquin Phoenix -- fresh off his Best Actor win at the 2020 Golden Globes -- joined Fonda on Jan. 10 and was arrested.
Martin Sheen, who plays Fonda's ex-husband on "Grace & Frankie," also marched Jan. 10.
