Jane Fonda will continue to sound the alarm about climate change even during the coronavirus crisis, as the Hollywood star and activist is taking her Fire Drill Friday rallies online, Greenpeace announced on Wednesday.

Fonda will host monthly virtual rallies to continue pressuring politicians to adopt the Green New Deal, end new fossil fuels and transition to a renewable economy that protects workers and communities. But she’ll do so through the lens of the coronavirus, which she says has highlighted some of the failings in America’s healthcare system and social safety net.

“We may be staying home, and yes, we must stay home, but we will never stop speaking out about the climate crisis and demanding our leadership take action. And while you are quarantined at home, we hope you will join us virtually because our movement is not slowing down,” Fonda said in a statement. “The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in America has exposed the catastrophic weaknesses in our healthcare system and social safety net. Our government must support those suffering from the triple threat of COVID-19, the climate crisis, and a looming recession by investing in an economy beyond fossil fuels. Whether you are new to this conversation or are already invested in combating this crisis — we need you and we hope you will join us.”

As a kickoff event, on Friday at 11 a.m. PT, Fonda will conduct a Q&A with Sen. Ed Markey (D-Massachusetts) about how to best reach representatives while quarantined.

The first virtual Fire Drill Friday will then be held on April 3 at 11 a.m. PT, and Fonda will be joined by friends, activists, young leaders, indigenous leaders, climate experts and representatives from impacted and underrepresented communities. The rally will be youth-themed and will be held in partnership with #CAYouthVsBigOil State tour, as well as Sunrise.

“While everyone at home is just trying to survive this crisis, the oil and gas industry is using a pandemic as an opportunity to steal whatever they can. We deserve a world beyond fossil fuels: a world in which workers’ rights, community health, and our shared climate come before corporate profits. Right now we have an unprecedented chance to lay the groundwork,” said Annie Leonard, Greenpeace USA executive director.

Fonda’s rallies over the last six months have attracted other Hollywood stars, some of them being taken into custody with Fonda during the demonstrations. Ted Danson, Sam Waterson, Catherine Keener and Rosanna Arquette have all been arrested alongside Fonda, and other celebrities such as Brooklyn Decker, Joaquin Phoenix and Paul Scheer have made appearances at the events.

The rallies began in Washington D.C. but moved to California, including Los Angeles and Wilmington, in February.

To join this Friday’s call, register here.