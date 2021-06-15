Jane Levy Clarifies Comments on NBC After ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Cancellation

Jane Levy is setting the record straight about her feelings toward NBC after the unexpected cancellation of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” Taking to Twitter to clear things up, the actress made it clear that she was not trying to outright “trash” the network when she said the cancellation was “the wrong move.”

Levy’s original comments were made in an interview with Vanity Fair — one of her first since learning that “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” would not continue on any NBC platform. During the interview, Levy noted that she was touched by the efforts of fans hoping to save the show, before admitting that she thinks NBC shouldn’t have given up on the show.

“I’m sorry, but I have to say this: I look at the new NBC lineup, and it’s like, ‘Okay, we could watch a lot of shows about crime and guns.’ Our show is about love,” Levy said. “It’s a real shame to take that off the air…I feel like it’s the wrong move.”

As that particular sound byte started making the rounds of the internet, Levy clarified her feelings on Twitter.

“Woah! internet! My comment about NBC making the “wrong move” was an aside & if you heard me, it was said with a sigh & not to trash,” Levy wrote. “Also my best friend is on an amazing show that at times includes guns and crime. Ok I’m going to float down a river for 4 days bye.”

And by float down a river I literally mean I’m gonna float down a river. Not…. die 😋

Ok sayonara — Jane Levy (@jcolburnlevy) June 15, 2021

Of course, that best friend she is referring to is Mae Whitman, who stars on NBC’s “Good Girls” (which, as of this writing, is still awaiting its fate on the network as well). The two actresses have maintained an off-screen friendship for roughly a decade now.

Levy then added that by “float down a river for 4 days” she literally meant floating down a river, as the actress is headed out on vacation.

Following it’s cancellation, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” is being shopped to other networks, hoping to find a third season in a new home. That said, Levy also noted that if a save doesn’t come through, she’s still more than content with the work she and her co-stars did.

“I feel like I did everything that I wanted to with this show,” Levy said. “If it’s over, I don’t have any regrets. I gave it my all and so did everybody else.”