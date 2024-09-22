Fake Apology From Janet Jackson Spreads as Performer Stays Quiet After Questioning Kamala Harris’ Race

A false apology for inaccurate comments by Janet Jackson questioning Kamala Harris’ racial and ethnic identity spread Sunday after a man representing himself as her manager issued an apology on her behalf to media outlets. Representatives for Janet Jackson tell TheWrap that Mo Elmasri, who described himself as her manager and issued a statement apologizing on Janet Jackson’s behalf, was not authorized to do so and is not her manager. The apology walked back an interview with the Guardian in which Jackson repeated a right-wing conspiracy theory about Harris.

Elmasri had told BuzzFeed that Jackson’s statements were “based on misinformation,” which is true, but he was not speaking on her behalf.

“She deeply respects Vice President Kamala Harris and her accomplishments as a Black and Indian woman,” the statement falsely attributed to coming from Jackson’s representation continued. “Janet apologizes for any confusion caused and acknowledges the importance of accurate representation in public discourse. We appreciate the opportunity to address this and will remain committed to promoting unity.”

Jackson caused a furor on social media after her comments she made in an interview with the Guardian. Speaking of the Democratic candidate, the famed singer told the outlet that “her father’s white. That’s what I was told.”

Harris’ father is professor Donald J. Harris, a Black man born in Jamaica who married her Indian mother, Shyamala Gopalan, in 1963 while the two were attending the University of California, Berkeley. Harris was born in 1964 while her sister, Maya, was born in 1967. The couple divorced in 1971.

Jackson’s comment came when she was asked for her opinion about the upcoming U.S. presidential election and the possibility that the country will elect its first Black woman to the office.

“Well, you know what they supposedly said? She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian,” Jackson said.

After the interviewer clarified that Harris is biracial, Jackson added, “Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white.”

This story has been updated.