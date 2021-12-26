Jared Leto marked 50 trips around the sun with a shirtless snap posted to his social media. In the photo, the Oscar-winning actor smolders at the camera while holding a slice of rainbow layer cake in one hand and giving a thumbs up with the other.

He also appeared to be in character for his upcoming film “Morbius,” in which he stars as Michael Morbius, a biochemist who accidentally transforms himself into a vampire. What appears to be blood is smeared around his mouth in Twitter and Instagram posts captioned, “Thx for all the bday wishes!”

Leto is notorious for his commitment to method acting, from dropping 30 lbs. for his role in “Dallas Buyers Club” to gaining 67 lbs. in preparation for “Chapter 27” to pranking his castmates as the Joker on the set of “Suicide Squad.”

While the cake appears to be a break from his “Morbius” character, the blood certainly isn’t.

The actor has joked before about being a vampire in reference to his youthful appearance. In 2019, he posted side-by-side closeups of his face in 2008 and 2016, and the difference is indistinguishable. “Not sure who made but funny,” he wrote in the caption. “Amazing what a little human blood will do.”

Along with Leto, J.K. Simmons, Matt Smith, Michael Keaton, Tyrese Gibson, Jared Harris and Adria Arjona will star in the Marvel flick, a spinoff based on a character from the “Spider-Man” comics. The film is set to be released on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Originally slated for summer of 2020, the premiere has been delayed several times due to COVID-19.

“Morbius” will mark back-to-back box office appearances for Leto, who currently can be seen playing Paolo Gucci alongside Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino in Ridley Scott’s crime drama “House of Gucci.”