Jared Leto is probably wishing he was still in the desert right about now.

The actor and 30 Seconds to Mars frontman recently emerged from a 12-day desert-based silent meditation, where he was completely cut off from the outside world and thus from any news of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility.”

“Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever,” he continued. “Mind blowing — to say the least. I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on. Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe.”

Now, Leto must plunge into isolation and practice social-distancing. Except now, instead of voluntarily going on a spirit-cleansing desert escape, he’ll be stuck inside like the rest of us.

Leto’s experience is not dissimilar from the cast of “Big Brother” Germany. All 14 participants have been cut off from outside communication — as is customary on reality shows — and will be informed of the coronavirus pandemic for the first time tonight on live television, according to several news organizations including The Guardian and German publication Radio Times.