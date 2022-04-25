Jared Padalecki Recovering at Home Following Car Accident, Jensen Ackles Says

“Walker” star Jared Padalecki is recovering at home after being injured in a car accident, his former “Supernatural” co-star Jensen Ackles said at a convention panel over the weekend.

Ackles shared the news while onstage at the Creation Entertainment event for SPN fans, footage of which was posted on YouTube.

“I don’t know if you guys know what’s going on,” Ackles began. “He’s OK with me sharing this. I asked him and he said that was fine.”

“He was in a very bad car accident,” Ackles continued. “He wasn’t driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive. And not only that but he’s home recovering, which the fact that he’s not even in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car.

Padalecki told Ackles he felt like he went 12 rounds with Mike Tyson, Ackles told the crowd.

According to E! News, Padalecki is recuperating and doing well.

Reps for Padalecki didn’t immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on Monday morning.