We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Jared Padalecki Recovering at Home Following Car Accident, Jensen Ackles Says

Ackles said Padalecki was not driving at the time of the incident

| April 25, 2022 @ 8:44 AM
Jared Padalecki (Getty Images)

Jared Padalecki (Getty Images)

“Walker” star Jared Padalecki is recovering at home after being injured in a car accident, his former “Supernatural” co-star Jensen Ackles said at a convention panel over the weekend.

Ackles shared the news while onstage at the Creation Entertainment event for SPN fans, footage of which was posted on YouTube.

“I don’t know if you guys know what’s going on,” Ackles began. “He’s OK with me sharing this. I asked him and he said that was fine.”

“He was in a very bad car accident,” Ackles continued. “He wasn’t driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive. And not only that but he’s home recovering, which the fact that he’s not even in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car.

‘Walker’ Adds Ashley Reyes as Jared Padalecki’s New Partner
Also Read:
‘Walker’ Adds Ashley Reyes as Jared Padalecki’s New Partner

Padalecki told Ackles he felt like he went 12 rounds with Mike Tyson, Ackles told the crowd.

According to E! News, Padalecki is recuperating and doing well.

Reps for Padalecki didn’t immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on Monday morning.

‘Supernatural’ Prequel in the Works at The CW, Jensen Ackles Attached to Narrate
Also Read:
‘Supernatural’ Prequel in the Works at The CW, Jensen Ackles Attached to Narrate

LIKE US