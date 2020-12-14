Jared Padalecki Is Haunted by the Memory of His Dead Wife (Played by His Real Wife) in CW’s ‘Walker’ Teaser (Video)

The CW dropped its first look at Jared Padalecki playing the title character in “Walker,” the network’s reboot of “Walker, Texas Ranger” Monday, revealing the “Supernatural” alum’s take on Chuck Norris’ iconic role.

In the video, which you can watch above, Padalecki’s Cordell Walker is haunted by the memory of his recently deceased wife (who is played by the actor’s real-life wife, Genevieve Padalecki) and the fact he does not trust the circumstances surrounding her death.

Yeah, it looks like Walker is going to be in for a rough ride when we meet him.

Here’s The CW’s description for the show, which premieres Jan. 21:

“Walker,” a reimagining of the long-running series “Walker, Texas Ranger,” stars Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural”) as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, “Me, Myself and I”) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, “Sharp Objects”) and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, “Pretty Little Liars”) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, “Herman’s Head”) and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, “The X-Files”). Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, “The Game”). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan (“The 100”), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

Along with Padalecki, the series stars Kale Culley, Violet Brinson, Keegan Allen, Molly Hagen, Coby Bell, Lindsey Morgan and Jeff Pierre.

“Walker” is written by Anna Fricke (“Being Human,” “Valor”) who executive produces along with Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore and Padalecki.

The series hails from from CBS Television Studios in association with Rideback.