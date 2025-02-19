‘The View’: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says ‘Sleepy Joe’ Would’ve Been Better ‘Because at Least We Could Sleep at Night’

Donald Trump’s fans may be happy with him right now, but Rep. Jasmine Crockett does not think that will be the case for long. In fact, the Democrat from Texas suspects that everyone will soon learn that “Sleepy Joe” might have been sleepy, but at least safe.

Crockett stopped by “The View” on Wednesday and was asked by host Alyssa Farah Griffin what she makes of Trump’s most recent approval rating (which stands at a high of 53%), as well as the idea that “Democrats should be more moderate.”

“My takeaway is, just like the election, we’ve got to do better at education,” Crockett replied. “People don’t understand, but you will understand when those hospitals in rural America start closing down even more.”

“You will understand when you don’t have your Social Security. You will understand when your Medicaid, your Medicare, goes away. You will understand as planes continues to fall out of the sky.”

Crockett was, of course, referring to the numerous cuts that Trump and unelected official Elon Musk have been making to government departments and programs, including the FAA.

“Soon, you will understand why it’s important to maybe have somebody that isn’t loud and ridiculous,” she said. “And maybe sleepy Joe is what we wanted, because we could at least sleep at night.”

The congresswoman also admitted that Democrats need to stop believing that Trump will act just as he did in his first term, when he’s already been more aggressive thus far.

