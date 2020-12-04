Jason Bateman Promises ‘Ozark’ Will End in a ‘Very Satisfactory Way’ (Video)

Jason Bateman dropped by Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” set on Thursday. Bateman was just down the hall rehearsing “Saturday Night Live,” so it wasn’t much of a commute — or a risk.

Among the topics the two discussed was the unfortunate fact that Bateman’s excellent Netflix thriller “Ozark” will be coming to a conclusion with Season 4, which will be divided up into two 7-episode runs.

“We do land the plane in a very satisfactory way,” Bateman assured the NBC host, who is a few episodes behind.

“You’re happy with it?” Fallon asked.

“Yeah,” Bateman, who also directs on the series, replied.

That’s all we can ask for. Beyond a change-of-heart about a Season 5 — you know, kind of like fellow Netflix drama “The Crown.” (OK, so that one was for a Season 6, technically, but you get the point.)

Bateman, who plays accountant-for-the-cartel Marty Byrd on “Ozark,” then handed out a key money-laundering tip.

“The only thing I’ve been able to absorb about money laundering through [doing the show], is that you need fake receipts,” he told the few people in the 30 Rock studio (and many more at home). “If you can get fake receipts, guys, we can all retire tomorrow.”

Watch the video above.

Last month, Netflix announced the addition of five new cast members and the promotion of two others for the fourth and final season of “Ozark.”

Felix Solis, who plays Mexican drug cartel boss Omar Novarro, and Damian Young, who plays the right-hand man of Kansas City businessman (and big-time GOP wheeler-dealer) Charles Wilkes, will be upped to series regulars after being recurring players in the third season. Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo and Katrina Lenk are the newbies.

We do not yet have a premiere date for the first half of Season 4.

Jason Bateman hosts “SNL” this Saturday starting at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.