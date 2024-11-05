Jason Kelce Says ‘I Chose to Greet Hate With Hate’ When He Responded to Anti-Gay Slur Against Brother With Same Slur

Jason Kelce said Monday that “I chose to greet hate with hate” during an incident Saturday where he responded to a heckler who called his brother Travis a “f–t” for dating Taylor Swift by smashing the phone and repeating the slur.
Ahead of Monday Night Countdown, Kelce was offered a moment to speak his mind about whole altercation.
“I am not happy with anything that took place,” Kelce said. “I’m not proud of it. In a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate. I just don’t think that is a productive thing. I really don’t. I don’t think it leads to discourse and is the right way to go about things. In that moment I fell down to a level that I shouldn’t have. The bottom line is, I want to live my life, I try to live my life by the golden rule.”
He continued, “I try to treat people with common decency and respect. I’m going to keep doing that moving forward, even though I fell short this week. I’m going to do that moving forward.”
On Saturday, while walking into the Penn St./Ohio St. game a student ran up to the former Philadelphia Eagles center and shouted “Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a f–t for dating Taylor Swift?” Kelce turned and grabbed the phone and smashed it to the ground.
When the student kept following to retrieve the phone a different angle showed Kelce yell ““Who’s the f–t now?” back at him.
“Kelce how does it feel that your brother is a f****t for dating Taylor Swift?”— Chives (@jarrett_daveler) November 2, 2024
Jason Kelce proceeded to slam this kids phone on the ground.
Looked like a Penn State student was getting in Kelce’s face for no reason. Wild scene in State College pic.twitter.com/3PEdZXWhSg
Kelce’s remarks came on Monday Night Countdown ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His brother Travis – who the college student’s gay slurs on Saturday were about – plays tight end for the Chiefs.
“We’ve got a game to focus on. Obviously I don’t think this is the platform to go into more detail so lets get ready for this Chiefs game,” he concluded.