Jason Kelce Says ‘I Chose to Greet Hate With Hate’ When He Responded to Anti-Gay Slur Against Brother With Same Slur

Sports

On Saturday, a heckler yelled the slur at the former Philadelphia Eagles star while insulting his brother, Travis Kelce

Jason Kelce holding a microphone at a TV broadcast booth, alongside two other men.
Jason Kelce visits the set of the Amazon Prime TNF pregame show prior to an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Nov. 9, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Jason Kelce said Monday that “I chose to greet hate with hate” during an incident Saturday where he responded to a heckler who called his brother Travis a “f–t” for dating Taylor Swift by smashing the phone and repeating the slur.

Ahead of Monday Night Countdown, Kelce was offered a moment to speak his mind about whole altercation.

“I am not happy with anything that took place,” Kelce said. “I’m not proud of it. In a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate. I just don’t think that is a productive thing. I really don’t. I don’t think it leads to discourse and is the right way to go about things. In that moment I fell down to a level that I shouldn’t have. The bottom line is, I want to live my life, I try to live my life by the golden rule.”

He continued, “I try to treat people with common decency and respect. I’m going to keep doing that moving forward, even though I fell short this week. I’m going to do that moving forward.”

quincy jones
Read Next
Quincy Jones Was the Icon Behind the Icons Who Shifted and Shaped Culture | Appreciation

On Saturday, while walking into the Penn St./Ohio St. game a student ran up to the former Philadelphia Eagles center and shouted “Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a f–t for dating Taylor Swift?” Kelce turned and grabbed the phone and smashed it to the ground.

When the student kept following to retrieve the phone a different angle showed Kelce yell ““Who’s the f–t now?” back at him.

Kelce’s remarks came on Monday Night Countdown ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His brother Travis – who the college student’s gay slurs on Saturday were about – plays tight end for the Chiefs.

“We’ve got a game to focus on. Obviously I don’t think this is the platform to go into more detail so lets get ready for this Chiefs game,” he concluded.

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he spent three years as a web editor for Variety and another five at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage. He’s also been seen in IGN, Fandom and more.

Comments