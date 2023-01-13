Jason Momoa, Alexander Skarsgård, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jonathan Majors, Daisy Ridley, Ben Platt Join TheWrap’s Studio at the Sundance Film Festival

Jason Momoa, Alexander Skarsgård, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jonathan Majors, Daisy Ridley, Ben Platt and Emilia Jones are among the top talent who will join TheWrap’s interview and portrait studio at the Music Lodge on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival from Jan. 20 to 23, 2023.

The video and portrait studio — where photographer Jeff Vespa will be shooting exclusively for TheWrap — will feature in-person conversations with cast members and directors from the top movies premiering at Sundance. This year’s studio sponsor is NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor.

“We’re excited to return to the Sundance Film Festival after two years of virtual programming,” Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of TheWrap, said. “Jeff Vespa’s award-winning photography and our video studio provide TheWrap’s readers an inside look at interviews and in-depth coverage.”

Additional talent attending the studio includes Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, Randall Park, Lewis Pullman, Sherry Cola, Brandon Cronenberg, Roger Ross Williams, Oren Moverman, Thom Zimny, John Carney, Mia Goth, Andrew Durham, Laurel Parmet, Molly Gordon and many more.

“I am excited to be back in person at Sundance this year with TheWrap,” Vespa, who was also the photographer at the outlet’s studio during the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022, said. “It will be great to see old faces and meet the new ones. My favorite part of the festival is discovering new talent and being able to highlight them in TheWrap’s coverage”

