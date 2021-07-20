HBO Max Orders Jason Momoa’s Amateur Rock-Climbing Competition Series

HBO Max has ordered eight episodes of Jason Momoa’s rock-climbing competition series, “The Climb.”

The streaming service describes “The Climb” as “a visually-arresting and life-changing adventure that represents the foundations of rock climbing and the exploration of the human spirit.” It continues: “In this all-encompassing competition, amateur climbers are put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges, utilizing the most intimidating ascents in the world to crown the world’s best amateur climber.”

That’s some pretty earth-y stuff for Aquaman.

Momoa will appear on-camera during episodes, an HBO Max spokesperson told TheWrap. As will his partner in this thing, professional rock climber Chris Sharma. Both are executives producers on the series.

“We are thrilled to be working with Jason Momoa and IPC on this cinematic approach to a physical competition show with Mother Nature providing the most beautiful and challenging of obstacle courses,” Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president of HBO Max’s non-fiction and live-action family programming, said in a statement on Tuesday.

IPC, which is an Industrial Media company, created the show. “The Climb” is executive produced by IPC’s Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Matt Shanfield. Momoa, Brian Mendoza and James Mendoza executive produce for On the Roam, Momoa’s production company. Jonathon Resteck also executive produces the series.

“It’s a dream come true to create a show with one of my idols, my good friend, and legendary climber Chris Sharma,” Momoa added. “I’m thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max and to produce alongside IPC to bring you this incredible show about my favorite sport, rock climbing.”

Momoa, who is in the HBO Max/Warner Bros. family through the DC “Aquaman” movies, is the star of drama series “See” on Apple TV+.

“See” takes place in the far future and humankind has lost its sense of sight. In season two, Baba Voss (Momoa) is fighting to reunite his torn-apart family and get away from the war and politics that surround him, but the more he moves away, the deeper he gets sucked in, and the emergence of his nemesis brother threatens his family even more.

Season 2 of “See” is set to premiere on Aug. 27. The series already has a Season 3 renewal. “Aquaman 2” is expected to begin production soon and is slated to premiere in December 2022.