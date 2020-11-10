Jason Momoa is inarguably one of the biggest movie stars on the planet — when you are the title character in a billion-dollar movie that really isn’t in dispute — but the actor says in a new InStyle interview that a decade ago things were a bit more dicey around the time of his breakthrough role on “Game of Thrones.”

Momoa had been acting steadily since the 90s, including a long stint on “Stargate Atlantis.” But it was his turn as Khal Drogo on the 2011 first season of “Game of Thrones” that made him a name for people outside of the genre space. The catch? His character was killed off in the penultimate episode, well before the show became the monster hit that defined the 2010s — and of course, he completed his scenes before the show even aired.

Which meant he wasn’t raking in the money when the job ended. “I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones,” Momoa told InStyle. “I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”

Fortunately, everything worked out. “Game of Thrones” led to steady movie work and he was eventually cast as Aquaman in Warner Bros. film franchise based on DC Comics. And of course, his solo film, 2018’s “Aquaman,” made $1.1 billion. He’ll next be seen in the upcoming new film adaptation of “Dune.”