Jason Whitlock Out at Fox Sports

“Speak for Yourself” co-host’s contract expired on Sunday
Tim Baysinger | June 1, 2020 @ 3:30 PM
Last Updated: June 1, 2020 @ 3:33 PM
After four years, Jason Whitlock is out at Fox Sports 1 as co-host of “Speak for Yourself.”
Whitlock was not on the air on Monday and had been removed from the channel guide. Whitlock’s contract expired over the weekend.
“Friday was Jason Whitlock’s last day with Fox Sports. We thank Jason for all of his hard work and dedication to the network, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors,” a Fox Sports spokesperson said.
Whitlock joined Fox Sports 1 in 2016 and has been co-hosting “Speak for Yourself” since its debut. Initially, Colin Cowherd was his co-host until 2018, when he was replaced by Marcellus Wiley.
Whitlock has primarily gone back and forth between Fox Sports and ESPN during his career. He first began at ESPN in 2002 as a writer for Page 2 and frequent guest host on “Pardon the Interruption,” before leaving for Fox Sports in 2007, where he was then hired back at ESPN in 2013 to launch the company’s “The Undefeated,” though he was replaced as the site’s editor-in-chief before it launched in 2016.
Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Summer is less than a month away and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we’re imagining your plans for June, July and August have more to do with TV listings than usual. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like “The Twilight Zone” and “The Umbrella Academy,” plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap’s gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.
Here’s when 37 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Summer is less than a month away and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we’re imagining your plans for June, July and August have more to do with TV listings than usual. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like “The Twilight Zone” and “The Umbrella Academy,” plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap’s gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.