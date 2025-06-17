Javier Bardem Calls Out Lack of International Action in Gaza: ‘I Believe It’s a Genocide’

Javier Bardem stopped by “The View” on Monday morning and used his time at the table to call out the “lack of action” from multiple governments — including the United States — for fostering a genocide in Gaza.

As his interview wrapped up, host Ana Navarro ended things by asking the actor why it’s so important for him to use his voice and platform to speak up on issues like immigration. According to Bardem, it’s more about “decency” and encouraging people to remember their humanity. A prime example, he noted, is the ongoing war in Gaza.

“The situation in Gaza has come to a term now where I cannot express the pain that I, along with many millions of people there, suffer on a daily basis watching those horrible images of children being murdered and starving to death,” he said. “Being absolutely blocked the aid of medicines, water, medical material.”

The “F1” actor then noted that experts in international law, amnesty and human rights have all dubbed the crisis in Gaza a genocide, and he fully agreed with that label.

“Why is that? First of all, because the impunity that is taking Israel in doing these actions, and the lack of action on any government,” Bardem said. “Of course, the back-up of the United States with all those weapons and the economics, and also the silence of Europe, is creating a scenario where there is such impunity that if we really don’t do something about that, we are going towards, well, what is happening now.”

Later on Monday evening, Bardem echoed his sentiments on the red carpet for “F1,” telling Variety that “it’s a genocide, taking place in front of our eyes in 4K.”

You can watch Javier Bardem’s full thoughts on Gaza from “The View” in the video above.