Jay Leno to Host Syndicated Revival of Classic Groucho Marx Game Show ‘You Bet Your Life’
Fox First Run will distribute the 180 episodes
Tony Maglio | September 9, 2020 @ 10:15 AM
Last Updated: September 9, 2020 @ 10:33 AM
JAY LENO'S GARAGE -- Season 5 -- Pictured: Jay Leno -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/CNBC)
Jay Leno is set to host a nationally syndicated revival of classic game show “You Bet Your Life,” which will debut on Fox owned-and-operated stations in Fall 2021.
The original “You Bet Your Life,” hosted by Groucho Marx of The Marx Brothers, aired throughout the 1950s and into the early ’60s. That one tallied 208 episodes, Leno’s 180-episode order will be distributed by Fox First Run.
Tom Werner will executive produce the new version alongside showrunner David Hurwitz. This “You Bet Your Life” aims to “preserve the show’s trademark humorous interviews and unpredictable banter with each contestant, famously originated by Groucho Marx,” according to an announcement put out by Fox Television Stations.
For this reboot, the game will couple two strangers together for the opportunity to win prize money by correctly answering questions about pre-determined categories, it continued. Each episode will present two pairs of contestants.
“I’m thrilled to be hosting the latest version of ‘You Bet Your Life,'” Leno said on Monday. “One of my favorite things to do is talk to regular people and draw humor out of them. This is a comedy show wrapped in a game show that allows me to do just that.”
“We need a familiar face to make us laugh and we are incredibly proud and excited to reinvent this renowned franchise with the enormously talented Jay,” added Jack Abernethy, the CEO of Fox Television Stations.
“David Hurwitz and I are thrilled to be working with Jay Leno and Fox on this classic Groucho Marx comedy,” Werner said. “In these challenging times, we know America will be comforted to welcome Jay back every evening.”
“Jay Leno’s sense of humor is perfect for this legacy brand and I couldn’t be more excited to be partnered with him and Tom Werner to bring this iconic game that is full of laughs, back to television,” Hurtwitz added.
19 Embarrassing Game Show Fails From 'Family Feud' to 'Jeopardy' (Videos)
The first question on "Who Wants to be a Millionaire?" is generally the easiest, but this sleep-deprived college student still couldn't manage to get it right.
Former “American Idol” contestant Kellie Pickler tried to figure out where Budapest is in a November 2007 episode of “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?” However, after she determined Europe isn’t a country, it all went downhill.
According to this contestant on "Who Wants to be a Millionaire?" from January 2010, owls squirt ink. Yes, you read that correctly.
"Catch 21" contestant Kimberly was determined not to give her competitor Beau five points because she didn't want him to be 10 points closer to 21. So she gave her fellow contestant Shawn five points, which boosted his score of 16 to a 21. Someone needs a basic math lesson.
According to one contestant on "Jeopardy!," the electronic music duo LMFAO introduced us to "It's a Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)." Erm, nope, that was definitely Jay-Z.
This contestant on “Wheel of Fortune” in May 2012 made it to the bonus round, but failed to guess the magic "thing" before time ran out. Clue: It rhymes with wand.
"Black" was this "Family Feud" contestant's answer to "What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think of zombies?" Host Steve Harvey looked even more astounded when she justified her answer by saying, “I don’t know if they’re white.”
In April 2014, Julian from Indiana was on "Wheel of Fortune" and lost the round by mispronouncing the winning phrase ... and then blew the next two rounds, too.
In the fast money round of "Family Feud," two family members need to get 200 points combined by answering a series of survey questions. In this episode from May 2014, the first member scored a whopping 182 points, meaning the second member only needed 18 points to win ... which she failed to get.
Sometimes buzzing in first isn't always the best idea, especially when the question is "Name something a doctor might pull out of a person" and you respond with "gerbil."
You get a car, you get a car, everybody gets a car! “Price Is Right” model Manuela Arbelaez thought she’d lost her job (she didn't) when she accidentally gave away a free car in April 2015. Luckily, the producers thought the goof was hilarious.
We’ll take “You’re All a Bunch of Losers” for $500, Alex. Unfortunately, "Springf" isn't a city in the United States.
If this woman on "Family Feud" could ask the Wizard of Oz one thing to give her husband it would be -- "a really big thing." Could you be more specific?
This wasn't an accident. "Jeopardy!" contestant Viraj Mehta from Stanford Unviersity said that he subtly flipped off the camera during his February 2017 episode on purpose. Luckily for us, it wasn't censored.
We guess he just isn't a Tennessee Williams fan? Missing any "Wheel of Fortune" puzzle with just one letter missing would hurt, but this "A Streetcar Naked Desire" gaffe from March 2017 is just embarrassing.
EMINEM AND JACK WHITE ARE NOT THE SAME, JULIE! #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/eLVyk1TNn2— Hunter Alek Homistek (@HunterAHomistek) January 12, 2018
Will the real Slim Shady please stand up? Yes, both Eminem and Jack White have roots in Detroit, but come on, Em is not the guy who wrote "Seven Nation Army."
“Family Feud Canada” contestant Eve really laid an egg with her “chicken” answer. The survey: “Name Popeye’s favorite food.” Yeah, she said “chicken," not spinach.
This "Wheel of Fortune" contestant took a wild guess with "Chasing Tail" as the answer to this puzzle before immediately starting to laugh at her raunchy answer. Pat Sajak made a wise sealing-his-lips-and-throwing-away-the-key motion in lieu of a comment.
Former NFL player Bruce Smith had an... interesting answer to a question asking what tool Captain Hook might replace his hook with if he were to moonlight as a handyman. "A penis?" was Smith's second guess, which left Steve Harvey dumbfounded for several seconds before informing him, "Your ass is going on YouTube, though."
1 of 19
Everyone says and does dumb things, but some of us unfortunately do it on national TV
The first question on "Who Wants to be a Millionaire?" is generally the easiest, but this sleep-deprived college student still couldn't manage to get it right.