Jay-Z Launches His Own ‘Next-Level’ Cannabis Brand

Props to whoever had “Jay-Z launches a cannabis brand” on their 2020 bingo card. Today, the rapper unveiled Monogram, his new line of cannabis products that, according to a press release, “marks a new chapter within the cannabis space predicated on dignity, care and consistency.”

In a statement, Jay-Z shared that he created Monogram “to give cannabis the respect it deserves by showcasing the tremendous hard work, time and care that go into crafting a superior smoke. Monogram products are next-level when it comes to quality and consistency and we’re just getting started.”

Monogram is launching with four strains ranging from light to medium to heavy. They’re available in pre-rolled cigars and joints and tins of cannabis flower, with all products retailing between $40 and $70. Detailed product information can be found at Monogramcompany.com.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Jay-Z release without music, so don’t worry — the rapper also supplied his own playlist on Tidal titled Monogram: Sounds From The Grow Room. (And before you ask, yes, the cannabis-friendly, 23-track playlist includes Bob Marley. To not include him would be a crime.)

And just in case you’re sitting here thinking this news is out of the blue, here’s some context: Jay-Z joined Caliva, the leading cannabis company in California, as its chief brand strategist in 2019. Plus, he’s a billionaire rapper, Grammy winner and record executive with a slew of lucrative business ventures on his resume (from stakes in companies like Uber to his own streaming service, Tidal). So really, whipping up a cannabis brand isn’t totally out of the ordinary — at least, not for someone who is already doing so much.