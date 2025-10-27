JB Pritzker Swears He Never Compared Trump to Hitler, Nicolle Wallace Says No Democrat Has | Video

JB Pritzker insisted that he has never compared Donald Trump to Hitler – one week after he compared the United States’ use of ICE and border patrol agents to Nazi Germany.

“I haven’t suggested that Donald Trump is Hitler,” the Illinois Governor said while talking with Nicolle Wallace on “The Best People” podcast.

Wallace chimed in: “I don’t think any Democrat has. I think it’s a smear that they project back onto critics. JD Vance called Donald Trump cultural heroin, he called him America’s Hitler. The attacks on Donald Trump as a fascist came from three-star generals who worked for him.”

Just last week, while speaking at The Economic Club of Chicago, Pritzker drew parallels between Trump’s leveraging of ICE and the border patrol against illegal immigrants to the Nazi’s attacks on Jews.

“This is how authoritarian regimes do it,” Pritzker said. “They create these kind of fake ideas that there’s an enemy out there and it could be sitting next to you at one of these tables. So just somebody sitting at your table that you don’t like might be one of those enemies. So let’s round them up, let’s make sure they are the subjects of the laws that we’re passing, because we don’t like who they are. That is what authoritarian regimes do.”

He added: “I can tell you, sitting next to Holocaust survivors, that what they will say in this moment is ‘This is what happened. This is what happened — people’s rights started getting taken away. People got accused of being immigrants’ — this is before the Holocaust really took place.”

As for Wallace saying that “no Democrat” has ever compared Trump to Hitler, it’s not hard to find examples of high-ranking Democrats who have evoked the comparison in the past few years.

To name a few: Joe Biden said he uses “Hitler language,” Kamala Harris compared him to Hitler, Hillary Clinton said a Trump rally looked like “a Nazi rally” and Jasmine Crockett said he was a “wannabe Hitler.”