JD Vance Laughs at Fox News Question About Possible 2028 Presidential Run: ‘You’re the First Person Who’s Asked’ | Video

It’s been 13 long days since he was sworn in as Vice President, but someone has finally asked JD Vance whether he plans to run in 2028. The honor of “first” goes to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.

Vance sat for a long interview for Bartiromo’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” covering a broad range of topics from the D.C. plane crash to tariffs and ongoing confirmation hearings. Bartiromo saved her first-place-winning question for the end.

“You’re one of the youngest vice presidents in our country’s history. Are you expecting to run for president in three and a half years?,” she asked.

Vance tilted back and had a good chuckle before awarding her prize:

“You’re the first person who’s asked me that, and I’d say that we’ve thought a lot about politics in the last six months,” the former Ohio senator said. “But more importantly, we’ve thought about getting the American people’s business done. We’ll see what happens come 2028, but the way I think about this is that the best thing for my future is actually the best thing for the American people, which is doing a really good job over the next three and a half years. We’ll cross that political bridge when we come to it. Right now, I’m focused on doing a good job for the American people, and I think the best way to do that is by making sure President Trump is successful.”

Having successfully tiptoed around the question, Vance was asked about the youth vote.

“It’s huge — so important,” he said. “That’s one of the responsibilities I take seriously. I’ve got a 7-year-old, an almost 5-year-old, and a 3-year-old at home. I think I view America’s political problems from the perspective of a young father because that’s exactly what I am. I definitely try to bring that perspective into the Oval Office and meetings on Capitol Hill. It’s an important role for me to play, and I’ll keep playing it.”

Watch the entire interview in the video above.