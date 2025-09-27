JD Vance Says He’s ‘Gotten Dumber’ Listening to Kamala Harris: ‘There is No Substance’ | Video

Vice President JD Vance had some choice words for Kamala Harris saying she had no “substance” and that each time he listened to her he felt “dumber in the process.”

The sitting vice president appeared in a sit-down interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” which aired its second part on Friday, and was asked about his thoughts on former Vice President Harris’ new memoir “107 Days.” Her new book recounts her presidential campaign after Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 election.

Ingraham referenced the book and said Harris called Vance a “a juvenile and shapeshifter.” “She is now blaming the campaign, her loss, for the fact that it was short,” the Fox News host continued. “That’s one of the main things she cites. If she had more time, she could have gotten more traction.”

“The problem is not that Kamala’s campaign was too short. It was too long,” Vance quipped while he said to look at the polling numbers. “When people actually listened to what she had to say, per polling, it went down and down and down. A 150-day campaign, three additional senators, and Donald Trump would have won by an even bigger landslide.”

During the 2024 election, Trump won 312 electoral votes while Kamala Harris won 226. He also won 49.9 percent of the popular vote, according The New York Times. Vance did not hold back on his true feelings about his former competitor and asserted that the public simply saw through her.

“The more people know about Kamala Harris, the more they realize there is no substance there,” Vance said. “When we disagreed with Barack Obama or Bill Clinton, they actually had substance. They could actually articulate the viewpoint. I listen to Kamala Harris for 90 seconds and I actually feel like I’ve gotten dumber in the process, and I have no idea what she actually believes.”

“That’s the problem with Kamala Harris, and it’s going to continue to be the problem unless she actually learns how to develop a viewpoint and articulate it for the American people,” he concluded.

Elsewhere during the interview, the vice president talked about the rise of socialism and weighed in on New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

You can listen to the full “The Ingraham Angle” interview in the video above.