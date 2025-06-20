Gavin Newsom Urges JD Vance to Meet With Wildfire Victims During LA Visit | Video

Gavin Newsom urged Vice President JD Vance to meet with wildfire victims during his trip to Los Angeles on Friday.

In a video posted midday on X, the California governor indicated that the vice president should also speak with President Donald Trump about securing disaster aid for those who need it in the state. The call came amid heightened tensions between the governor and POTUS as they continue their legal battle over sending the National Guard to L.A. to quell protests related to increased ICE raid in the city.

Watch Newsom’s video below:

I just read JD Vance is coming into town. pic.twitter.com/mPUjgoE4uC — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 20, 2025

“Mr. Vice President, we read that you’re coming into California, which is important. It’s been months now since some of the most devastating wildfires in U.S. history occurred. Tens of thousands of lives completely torn asunder. I hope you have an opportunity to spend some quality time with some of the victims and the families of the Palisades and also spend some time in Altadena, which is incredibly important,” Newsom said.

“It’s also important, as well — and I honestly mean this — that you sit down with the president of the United States,” Newsom continued, “who just a couple days ago suggested that these American citizens may not get the support that other citizens get all across this country in terms of disaster relief. I hope we get that back on track. We’re counting on you Mr. Vice President.”

According to Vance’s office, the vice president is scheduled to hold briefings with officials from the DOD, DEA, Homeland Security, ICE, the LAPD and California Highway Patrol to address the protests, raids and continued federal presence in L.A.