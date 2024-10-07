John Oliver Shreds Evangelical Preacher’s Claim God Flooded North Carolina so JD Vance Could Come to Pittsburgh

JD Vance recently stopped by an event in Pittsburgh while on the campaign trail and, according to the evangelical preacher leading that event, it was because God sent a hurricane to derail Vance’s other plans. Yes, seriously. And that was a bit much even for John Oliver, who delights in ridiculousness.

During Sunday’s new episode of “Last Week Tonight,” Oliver spent most of his first segment going off on JD Vance once again, this time for his “f—kboy deflections” and lies during the Vice Presidential debate last week. But Oliver also took issue with Lance Wallnau, the preacher and televangelist hosting “The Courage Tour” nationwide.

At a recent stop in Pittsburgh, Wallnau told the crowd that Vance would be joining them because God intervened on Vance’s planned visit to North Carolina.

“I’ll be honest with you, I take that as a direct act of God,” he said. “Because it just came together in a certain way. Pittsburgh wasn’t even on the map, it was supposed to be North Carolina. And God switched it that fast, for you.”

God’s means of “switching it,” of course, is the fact that North Carolina was recently devastated by natural disasters.

“Look, I’m not the authority on being Christian. I was evidently the only comedian in the world who did not meet the f–king Pope this year!” Oliver lamented, showing a photo from an event at the Vatican earlier this year, which saw Jimmy Fallon, Whoopi Goldberg and more meeting the Pope.

“But if you believe in a God who’d unleash a devastating hurricane just so JD Vance could spend an afternoon outside Pittsburgh, your God sounds like an asshole.”

Wallnau has also claimed that Kamala Harris is using witchcraft and “occult spirit” to influence voters and “look presidential.”

“This guy clearly shouldn’t be commenting on the election,” Oliver said after watching the clip. “He should be standing in a tent in 1856, selling children mercury tonics he claims will let them talk to ghosts.”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” airs on Sundays at 11 p.m. ET on HBO.