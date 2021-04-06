Jean-Marc Vallee, Nathan Ross Sign First-Look Deal With HBO and HBO Max

“Big Little Lies” and “Sharp Objects” director Jean-Marc Vallée and his producing partner Nathan Ross have signed a three-year, first-look deal with HBO and HBO Max, the WarnerMedia-owned platforms announced Tuesday.

Under the pact, the duo will executive produce “Gorilla and the Bird,” a limited series based on the memoir by Zack McDermott, which Vallée will also direct, for HBO and “The Players Table,” starring Sydney Sweeney and Halsey, which will be directed by Annabelle Attanasio, for HBO Max.

Crazyrose will also continue its relationship with Endeavor Content by extending its first-look film and forming a second-look television deal with the company, with projects including “Lady in the Lake” and “The Players Table.”

Also Read: 'Game of Thrones' Reunion Special Hosted by Conan O'Brien Is Now Streaming on HBO Max

Vallée and Ross have executive produced HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” which won eight Emmys during its first season including one for Vallée as Best Director. They also executive produced “Sharp Objects” for HBO, which was nominated for eight Emmys. Vallée directed all eight episodes of “Sharp Objects” and all seven episodes of “Big Little Lies” season one.

“We’ve had the incredible fortune to collaborate with Jean-Marc and Nathan for several years now and have witnessed first-hand their brilliant instincts for what resonates with audiences,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said. “As a director, Jean-Marc has an undeniable, distinct, and visceral sensibility which masterfully elevates everything he touches. We could not be more ecstatic to expand our partnership with Crazyrose, and we can’t wait for the stories we will tell with them.”

Vallée and Ross added: “We are honored to formalize our long and fruitful relationship with HBO and to begin a new one with HBO Max. We are grateful to Casey, Frannie, and Sarah for their continued partnership and look forward to supporting and promoting storytellers we admire in this next stage for Crazyrose.”

Vallée and Ross are represented by David Weber of Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.