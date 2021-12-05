Jeanine Pirro insists “liberal school personnel” are to blame for last week’s school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, which left four teenagers dead and seven other people injured.

“… Liberal school personnel should’ve known [Ethan] Crumbley had a gun, or at least, had access to one, but never bothered to ask,” the host of “Fox News’ “Justice With Judge Jeanine” argued on Saturday’s night. “The very reason they told his parents to come to class instead of suspending him immediately, and then they let him go right back into class,” she said.

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley was charged Wednesday as an adult with terrorism, murder and other counts in the shooting after a school security camera captured him exiting a bathroom with a firearm and begin randomly shooting. Two teachers at the school separately reported concern about Crumbley’s behavior, prompting two meetings with him, the second of which was with his parents the morning of Tuesday’s shooting.

“Ultimately it was determined that he could go back into class,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told Brianna Keilar on CNN’s “New Day.”

On “Justice,” Pirro argued that the shooting was a symptom of “liberal laws passed by Progressive Democrats,” which have resulted in lax law enforcement across the board. She attempted to boost her argument by tying in the Waukesha Christmas parade crash that killed six people and injured many others. The alleged perpetrator, who had an extensive criminal record, was out on bail when he drove an SUV through the crowd.

Pirro blamed “an inept, lazy assistant district attorney” and “a lazy court commissioner” for his actions before she moved on to attacking the employees at the Michigan school where the shooting took place.

The teen’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges Wednesday following their arrest in Detroit, 40 miles away from their home. CNN reported the couple was hiding in a warehouse after they failed to appear for their arraignment on Friday afternoon. A judge in Michigan’s Oakland County set bond at $500,000 each.