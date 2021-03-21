Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro ended an interview with immigration attorney David Leopold faster than you can say “Make America Great Again” when he went a little too heavy into praise for President Joe Biden.

The interview quickly turned hostile on Sunday as the two fought over reports of how many migrants have arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border since Biden became president compared to the biggest surges during Donald Trump’s presidency.

“Jeanine, just because you say my numbers are wrong, doesn’t mean they’re wrong,” Leopold argued, to which Pirro replied, “No. They’re facts. These are the facts.”

“They are not facts. Very few things I heard on this show tonight have been facts,” Leopold shot back.

Biden’s administration has been scrambling to handle a new surge of migrants after many anti-immigrant Trump policies were reversed, including one that mandated deportation of children seeking asylum, many of them attempting to escape violent gangs, pandemic-destroyed economies, and worsening climate disasters in Central America.

Republicans have heavily criticized Biden for the surge, blaming his decision to reverse Trump’s policies as the reason for the increase. But on Pirro’s show, Leopold accused the GOP of trying to use the migrant crisis to deflect public attention away from the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan passed by Democrats without a single Republican vote in Congress.

“President Biden kept his promise,” Leopold said. “He’s putting COVID relief out there. He’s making America better.”

He added, “He’s making America great again.”

The invocation of Trump’s famous slogan led Pirro to end the interview pronto.

“I’m stopping you right now,” Pirro tersely said. “I don’t tolerate lies on my shows. He’s bringing COVID into this country after Americans weren’t allowed to go to work, go to church, visit families, or go to funerals… David Leopold, thanks for being here, and thanks for nothing.”