Jeannie Mai will return for Monday’s “Dancing With the Stars” finale after being forced to withdraw from the show in early November after being hospitalized and diagnosed with epiglottitis, her reps confirm to TheWrap exclusively.

Epiglottitis is a potentially life-threatening condition where the tissue protecting the windpipe becomes inflamed. Mai learned that 60% of her airway had closed and she had developed a dangerous throat abscess.

“It saddens me that I will not be able to continue with the competition on DWTS. My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery,” Mai wrote in a statement at the time. She successfully underwent emergency surgery for her condition and has been resting at home for the last two weeks — including no talking.

Also Read: 'DWTS' Cast React to Jeannie Mai's Sudden Exit: 'Praying for a Speedy Recovery'

On Thursday, Mai made a surprise appearance on her day job, the syndicated talk show “The Real.”

She shared messages with her co-hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon and Garcelle Beauvais on handwritten signs, ala “Love Actually.”

“Jeannie, do you know when you’ll be back in your chair to join us again?” Beauvais asked.

“I’m allowed to return next week and I can’t wait!!” Mai wrote. “Been resting my voice and body so I am ready!!”

Mai and her pro partner Brandon Armstrong will appear on “DWTS” Monday night, when the mirror ball trophy will be award to one of these four couples: former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe and pro Artem Chigvintsev, “One Day at A Time” star Justina Machado and pro Sasha Farber, Rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach, and “Catfish” host Nev Schulman and pro Jenna Johson. There’s no word if she will participate in any dancing.

Check out Mai’s surprise appearance on “The Real” above.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.