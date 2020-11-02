Jeannie Mai Leaves ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Following Hospitalization

TV host Jeannie Mai is leaving “Dancing With the Stars” after being hospitalized and diagnosed with Epiglottis, a potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when the tissue protecting the windpipe becomes inflamed.

“It saddens me that I will not be able to continue with the competition on DWTS. My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery,” Mai said in a statement provided to TheWrap. “I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here. The last several weeks have been an amazing learning experience. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come. I can’t thank my partner Brandon enough for being so supportive and believing in me. I also want to thank MAI fans who voted every week and I wish everyone else in the competition the best of luck!”

Mai, who was partnered with dancing pro Brandon Armstrong, first shared news of her diagnosis and “Dancing” exit with ABC’s “GMA” on Monday.

“Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery,” ABC and “DWTS” production company BBC Studios said in a joint statement provided to TheWrap. “Since Jeannie had to withdraw from the competition, tonight’s show will feature the eight remaining couples and a single elimination.”

Monday’s “Dancing With the Stars” episode was originally supposed to be a double elimination.

“Guys, we are devastated by the news that we’re going to have to cut this season short, but Jeannie’s health does come first,” Armstrong said. “Thank you to all the fans that have helped to get us this far, and we are praying for a speedy recovery from Jeannie.”

Watch the “Good Morning America” report via the Twitter video below.