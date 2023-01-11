Jeff Beck, Rock Hero to the Guitar Gods, Dies at 78

Jeff Beck, the British guitarist whose wholly unique and inventive soloing methods would shape the playing of all the rock guitar greats who came after him, has died, according to a Wednesday statement from his representatives. He was 78.

Beck died after recently contracting bacterial meningitis, his family said by way of his official Twitter account.

On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/4dvt5aGzlv — Jeff Beck (@jeffbeckmusic) January 11, 2023

The eight-time Grammy winner had recently completed a tour with Johnny Depp in support of their album collaboration “18.” But since the early dawn of the modern “guitar god,” Beck’s influence has touched virtually every virtuosic player who has come since.

When Beck stepped into the Yardbirds to replace Eric Clapton in 1965, his flowing lines and distorted effects launched the blues-based band into the sonic stratosphere. Hits like “Shapes of Things,” “I’m a Man” and “Heart Full of Soul” all featured Beck’s cosmic, contained-chaos solos.

