Jeff Bezos’ Penis-Shaped Rocket Launches Dr. Evil Comparisons

The New Shepard spacecraft carrying Jeff Bezos and three other passengers successfully completed its space flight Tuesday morning. It was a brief journey, but an exciting one, drawing 600,000 viewers to the live stream on YouTube.

But, watching the launch and getting a clear look at the rocket that would get Bezos and his team there, some people could only think of one thing: Austin Powers. Or rather, one very specific scene from “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”.

So, I watched the Blue Origin launch and I swear all I saw was Dr Evil's rocket 🤦‍♀️🤣 pic.twitter.com/nipDwP8wej — Jax Persists (@LadyJayPersists) July 20, 2021

First image from inside the capsule #BlueOrigin pic.twitter.com/aqjkMDfvKp — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) July 20, 2021

Blue origin rocket vs Austin powers space ship… At least Richard Branson had an original design when he went to space last week pic.twitter.com/TrcfJKN8Zo — JoeHoh (@joe_hoh) July 20, 2021

For those who don’t remember, in the 1999 film, Dr. Evil’s plan — which he dubbed “The Alan Parsons Project” — is to take over the world using a giant “laser” on the moon. He intends to fire it at the White House, unless they pay him an obscene amount of money (which doesn’t even actually exist at that point, since he’s traveled back in time).

Of course, before he can fire the “laser,” Dr. Evil has to get to his moon base. Naturally, to get to space, one has to take a rocket. Here’s how that went:

Once people saw it, it was all they could see. Throughout the morning, the Dr. Evil comparisons kept landing. You can check out more below.

Life is Austin Powers now. pic.twitter.com/G4MPEd0XWv — Karl’s farm hand (@MotherofPups) July 20, 2021

Congrats to Jeff Bezos on getting so close to a perfect Austin Powers reference. pic.twitter.com/KEdD1yin6v — Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) July 20, 2021

As a person who grew up knowing every word to Austin Powers, I am just having that scene replay in my head over and over and over https://t.co/gI6qEc6EZI — Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) July 20, 2021

This is a shot from Austin Powers, right? https://t.co/z64r4I5Mzs — Ben Travis (@BenSTravis) July 20, 2021

The #BlueOrigin rocket is just another example of the Austin Powers movies being way ahead of their time pic.twitter.com/DoWXM2oUya — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) July 20, 2021

That's a bloody penis!!



Even Dr Evil from Austin Powers was more subtle than that… pic.twitter.com/JnFANLviJL — El 🌸 (@ReturnOfTheEl_) July 20, 2021