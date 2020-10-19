Jeff Bridges Diagnosed With Lymphoma: ‘The Prognosis Is Good’

Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma, the actor said on Monday, but added that his “prognosis is good.”

“As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light,” Bridges tweeted. “I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

In a follow-up tweet, the “Big Lebowski” star added, “I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together.”

Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system and while there are a few different types, Bridges did not specify which type he had.

Rosanna Arquette was quick to wish him well, tweeting, “Love to you and the whole family dear Jeff .you will get through this and you will be ok. God bless you.”

The 70-year-old actor will next be seen in the FX on Hulu drama series “The Old Man,” a drama based on Thomas Perry’s novel of the same name. According to the network, the series “centers on Dan Chase (Bridges) who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.”

Bridges is also an executive producer on the series, which will premiere next year.

FX, Touchstone Television, Hulu and FXP released a statement after Bridges announced his diagnosis, which said, “Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support. We wish him a safe and full recovery. And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’ Jeff, we are all in this together with you.”

Jeff Bridges has been nominated for seven Academy Awards and won Best Actor for his role in “Crazy Heart.” His other nominated roles were “The Last Picture Show,” “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,” “Starman,” “True Grit,” “The Contender” and “Hell or High Water.”